Year In Review 2018: Construction stands out for Sparwood Mayor David Wilks

Sparwood’s mayor is proud of some of the construction projects completed in the district in 2018.

Mayor David Wilks says one of the projects he was impressed by was the completion of the new skate park in mid-September.

“Its been a huge success and congratulations to the group that made that happen,” Wilks says. “I think its just an amazing addition to our community.”

Wilks says he is also proud of the completion of the Middletown Crossing project.

“It will allow a lot of commercial development on the east side of Highway 3,” Wilks says. “We’re looking forward to Teck developing there, they said they want to put an office there in the next two years.”

Wilks was elected to the position of Sparwood’s mayor through October 20th’s municipal election, returning to a role he previously held with the city.

He says he wants to look into additions to Sparwood’s recreational center in 2019.

– David Wilks, Mayor of Sparwood