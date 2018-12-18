Year in Review 2018: Kimberley Mayor reflects on SunMine referendum, re-election

One of the highlights of 2018 for Kimberley’s mayor was the referendum for the city’s SunMine.

Kimberley voters indicated they were overwhelmingly in favour of the city selling the Sun Mine to Teck.

Don McCormick says he was greatly impressed by the letter of intent the city wrote in regard to the solar facility.

“During the election, the subsequent referendum to get elector assent to in fact sell that asset,” McCormick says. “We’re in the process of doing a definitive agreement, so its not over yet, but I would have to say that really stuck out to me through 2018.”

McCormick also expressed his appreciation to his voters for supporting him through another election.

He says he was touched to know that his performance as mayor impressed his citizens enough to re-elect him for a second term.

“As an elected official, you are out to get a job done and you can’t please all of the people. You hope that you pleased enough and when it comes election time, its really the measuring stick on how well you performed over the course of the term,” McCormick says. “Getting re-elected was a big highlight for me. I’m very grateful to the people of Kimberley.”

McCormick says he is looking forward to working with the new council going forward.

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick