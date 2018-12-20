COTR men’s volleyball coach reflects on 2017-18 championship run

The men’s volleyball coach for the College of the Rockies says he’s proud of his team’s efforts in their current and previous seasons.

Cisco Farrero says a highlight for the year was the Avalanche making it to the 2017/2018 season championships.

“On our senior night we had to get a victory against UFV,” Farrero says. “We won in the fifth set with our season on the line. That was probably the highlight of the 2017/2018 season.”

Highlights for the first half of the 2018/2019 season include victories on their home court and climbing the ladder to have four teams below them.

The Avalanche are back in action in the new year when they take on the Douglas College Royals January 11th.

– Cisco Farrero, Coach of College of the Rockies Men’s Volleyball