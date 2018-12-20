Private cannabis retailer Earth’s Own Naturals to host grand opening

Kimberley’s latest licensed private cannabis retailer will be holding their grand opening Thursday.

Earth’s Own Naturals opens at 11 am Thursday morning.

They were approved by the province late last month to sell cannabis products for recreational purposes.

Earth’s Own is the second location in the Province to be granted a private recreational license.

The first was Tamarack Cannabis Boutique, which was also based in Kimberley.

So far, only three private stores are licensed throughout the Province, none of which are in any major cities.

Two of those stores are located in Kimberley. The other is in the village of Pouce Coupe near Dawson Creek.

The only government ran cannabis store currently open is Columbia Place in Kamloops.