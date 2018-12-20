Cranbrook RCMP Staff Sergeant working final day on the job

It’s the last day on the job for Cranbrook’s top cop.

Cranbrook RCMP Staff Sergeant Hector Lee is leaving the local detachment for Kelowna after his shift ends Thursday.

He says he’s enjoyed being in the Key City the last three years.

“You know what they say, when things are going fast, it means you are having fun. You know, time flies when you are having fun,” Lee says. “I’m proud of the work that our staff has been able to do here in the past three years in keeping Cranbrook a relatively safe place, despite Maclean’s articles”

Lee praised his fellow Cranbrook RCMP members for their hard work and says he particularly enjoyed helping with community events like the Cram the Cruiser charity initiative.

He says Sergeant Chris Dodds and Sergeant Barry Graham will take over for his role on an interim basis until a full-time replacement is hired.

“They are going to be strong candidates in the running for the position of detachment commander here,” Lee says. “We work as a team and we’ve trying to accomplish a lot of different goals.”

Lee says Cranbrook is lucky to have a great detachment and thanks the community for being supportive during his time in the East Kootenay.

– Cranbrook RCMP’s outgoing Staff Sergeant Hector Lee