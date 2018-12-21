Community groups supporting EK families in need with Christmas hampers

Families in need are getting plenty of support from their local Food Banks this holiday season.

The Cranbrook Food Bank has spent this week giving out Christmas hampers in the community.

Society president Gerry Oviatt says they handed out 85 turkeys and 55 hams on Tuesday, with more given to families Thursday.

“We expect for the people to come in and pick up 350-400 hams and turkeys altogether is what we are putting through our system,” Oviatt says. “But we’re also handing out things like cranberry sauce and stuffing to go along with those.”

Oviatt says they are thankful to the community stepping up to help out residents in need.

“They really appreciate what we are doing for them and it makes a big difference for them to be able to have a full size turkey,” Oviatt says. “That makes a big difference for a family in this town to be able to do that kind of thing and share it with their families.”

Christmas Hampers were also being given out through other programs in Kimberley, Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford.

Fernie’s Salvation Army gave 70 hampers to families in need Thursday.

They included gifts for 30 children through their Angel Tree program.

– Cranbrook Food Bank Society President, Gerry Oviatt