Year in Review 2018: Kimberley Fire preparing following summer blazes

The City of Kimberley’s fire department says wildfires over the summer prompted an increased focus on fuel management.

Fire Chief Rick Prasad is looking back on 2018 and the evacuation alert that was placed on the entire City of Kimberley.

He says the fires in Kimberley’s backyard really woke staff up to the possibility of blazes coming into the community.

“The proximity of the fires were okay for us, they were still 20 kilometres out in some cases,” Prasad says. “I have seen fires closer, but I haven’t seen those kind of conditions where they move that quickly on a consistent basis.”

Prasad says the drought conditions really put the city into a dangerous position, even though the fire in the St Marys area was still around 20 kilometres away.

“With us being on evacuation alert, that definitely triggered a lot of planning,” Prasad says. “Also put renewed focus on our fuels management program in the Nature Park area in particular.”

Prasad praised the BC Wildfire Service for keeping Kimberley safe during the wildfire season.

He says forestry crews attacked blazes near the community as quickly as possible, preventing them from spreading any closer to town.

(Pictured: Meachen Creek Fire near St Mary Lake, Summer 2018)