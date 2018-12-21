Santa Claus touring Kimberley Christmas Eve

Santa Claus will be touring the City of Kimberley on Christmas Eve once again this year.

The City of Kimberley’s Fire Department is prepared to escort Jolly Old Saint Nick around the community.

The Fire Department has once again set up its annual parade with Santa, visiting neighbourhoods around the city.

Approximate times and locations are listed below.

Marysville 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Forest Crowne 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Blarchmont 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Chapman Camp 7:00 pm – 7:45 pm

Downtown 7:45 pm 8:00 pm

Townsite 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Ski hill 9:00 pm – 9:45 pm

(Photo Credit: Chris Newel)