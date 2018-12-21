 Skip to Content
Santa Claus touring Kimberley Christmas Eve

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
December 21, 2018 06:10 am
Santa Claus will be touring the City of Kimberley on Christmas Eve once again this year.

The City of Kimberley’s Fire Department is prepared to escort Jolly Old Saint Nick around the community.

The Fire Department has once again set up its annual parade with Santa, visiting neighbourhoods around the city.

Approximate times and locations are listed below.

Marysville 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Forest Crowne 5:30 pm – 6:00 pm
Blarchmont 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Chapman Camp 7:00 pm – 7:45 pm
Downtown 7:45 pm 8:00 pm
Townsite 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Ski hill 9:00 pm – 9:45 pm

(Photo Credit: Chris Newel)

