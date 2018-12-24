Province releases Columbia River Treaty consultations report

A detailed report on consultation sessions tied to the ongoing Columbia River Treaty negotiations has been released by the BC Government.

It features notes from all consultation sessions held in the Columbia Basin over the past year including 3 in Jaffray, Creston and Invermere.

In Jaffray June 12th 38 people attended to discuss monitoring water levels, establishing a water management plan for the Koocanusa Reservoir and agriculture enhancements.

June 13th in Creston 21 people showed up to discuss the need for flood control and monitoring water level fluctuations.

The most recent session in Inveremere December 5th drew a crowd of 60 with topics including reintroducing salmon to the Columbia River, flood risk management and more.

The Columbia River Treaty was signed in 1964 to set guidelines for flood control and power generation for Columbia River communities in Canada and the US and expires in 2024.

Click here to view the report.

– Submitted by Province of British Columbia