Year in Review 2018: Traffic enforcement major highlight for Cranbrook RCMP

Traffic enforcement serves as a major highlight for Cranbrook RCMP’s former Staff Sergeant .

Although Hector Lee’s final day at the Cranbrook detachment has come and gone, he still had thoughts on how the year went overall.

He says a major highlight was the departments efforts to crack down on vehicle related incidents.

“We have a one man traffic section here. It was a bit of a partnership with East Kootenay Traffic Services, but we have a full-time dedicated traffic member now and there’s been more enforcement on that end,” Lee says. “Not just impaired drivers, but traffic enforcement in general. I think that’s contributed to our decrease in collisions. We’ve had a 15-20 per cent decrease in collisions overall.”

Other highlights included recruiting more officers in the detachment, many of whom local residents.

“I’ve always thought it was important to bring folks that have a vested interest in a community back to where they are posted,” Lee says. “They get the concept that its their town too. Its not just a place to police, their kids, their spouses, they work and play here as well.”

Lee’s last official day in Cranbrook was December 20th.

He has since moved back to Kelowna and will be part of the team that oversees all the detachments in the South East District.

– Former Cranbrook RCMP Staff Sergeant Hector Lee