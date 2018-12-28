City of Cranbrook corrects garbage collection schedule

The City of Cranbrook is advising residents to double check their Garbage Collection schedule.

City staff advise that some residents may have received incorrect information on when trash will be collected from their zones.

The information has been corrected on the city’s website and social media.

Garbage collection will start at 7:30 am Friday morning. A breakdown of when each zone will be collected can be found below.

December 28th – Zone 5

December 31st – Zone 1

January 2nd – Zone 2

January 3rd – Zone 3

January 4th – Zone 4

January 7th – Zone 5