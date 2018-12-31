 Skip to Content
December 31, 2018 06:04 am
Kimberley claims two wins at KIJHL College Showcase, Fernie splits weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters got two wins at the KIJHL College Showcase this weekend.

The Nitros were in Kamloops, where they shut out 100 Mile House 5-nothing Friday and beat Osoyoos 7-2 Saturday.

The Fernie Ghostriders split the weekend, losing 3-1 to Sicamous before winning over Summerland 4-2.

And Columbia Valley lost both contests in Kamloops, falling 3-1 to Chase Friday before a close 5-4 defeat Saturday at the hands of league leading Kelowna.

Fernie is on the road to Creston tonight for a New Years Eve matchup starting at 7:30 pm.