YIR 2018: Wildsight says Elk Valley watershed, climate change remain top environmental concerns

A local environmental group says advocacy for the Elk River continued to be a major issue in the region throughout 2018.

Wildsight’s Executive Director Robyn Duncan reflected back on the many issues her group tackled throughout the year.

She says the health of the river and the Elk Valley watershed will always be on the forefront.

“Impacts to the water quality, but also the aquatic life, so to the fish like the cutthroat trout and the bull trout that live in the Elk River,” Duncan says. “Of course, the Elk River flows directly into the Kootenay River, which goes into the United States before coming back into Canada in Creston and then flowing into Kootenay Lake. There’s a number of jurisdictions involved that are concerned about the water quality.”

Duncan says wildlife populations continue to see significant declines in the region.

She says this year has seen many East Kootenay residents take a stand on this issue.

“Government is taking actions to implement new policies that will protect habitat for wildlife and protect species as well, so there have been some real positives in that regard,” Duncan says. “We’re seeing great changes in terms of the professional reliance system. A number of policies that are moving forward in British Columbia that impact directly here on the ground, the wildlife and the wilderness.”

Duncan says she’s pleased to see government institute new policies to protect habitat for wildlife in the Kootenay region.

She is also thankful that after 27 years of battles over the Jumbo Valley, the area is still wild to this day.

– Wildsight’s Executive Director Robyn Duncan