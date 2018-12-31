Arrest made in Cranbrook robbery and theft investigations

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a series of robberies and thefts from Cranbrook businesses.

RCMP released a photo late last week of a man believed connected to a Christmas Day robbery at 7-Eleven on Cranbrook Street North and a robbery at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort on Boxing Day.

After the photo was released, police say the accused turned himself in to the Cranbrook detachment.

A search warrant was later executed at a local motel, where evidence was uncovered to support a police investigation.

The accused is to appear in BC Provincial Court in 2019.

He is not a current resident of the East Kootenay area.

RCMP are thanking everyone who helped provide information into these incidents.

– Release and photo from the Cranbrook RCMP.