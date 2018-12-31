Cranbrook RCMP looking for missing man

Cranbrook RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a male who went missing.

Andre “Brad” YANNOPOULOS has been travelling throughout the East Kootenays and has made mention of going to Nelson. YANNOPOULOS is 49 years old, 5’7”, 150lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He had little money on him and it is unknown if he currently has any source of income.

Anyone who may have seen YANNOPOULOS or given him a ride is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

Here is a picture of him.

– Submitted by Cranbrook RCMP