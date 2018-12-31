ICE close 2018 with 4-3 OT loss to Victoria

The Kootenay ICE finished the calendar year of 2018 in an entertaining afternoon affair with the Victoria Royals, albeit in a losing effort.

The ICE payed homage to Cranbrook’s hockey past, wearing classic Cranbrook Colts gear for the game, which ended in a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Royals.

Victoria was able to open the scoring when Kaid Oliver fired a crisp pass from the left corner to a waiting Dino Kambietz in the slot to make the score 1-0 at 8:46 of the first period.

Kootenay answered back at 17:01 when Davis Murray took a puck from the ICE blue line, skated deep into the Royals zone and blasted a wrist shot past Victoria goalie Brock Gould to tie the game 1-1 heading into the second period.

The middle frame started well for Victoria as they were able to push their lead to 3-1 with goals from Dante Hannoun at 4:15 and a power play marker from Kaid Oliver at 6:17.

The ICE were able to respond before the period ended with a timely goal from Brad Ginnell.

Kootenay picked up their play in the third period and were rewarded at 2:42 when defender Dallas Hines ripped a booming slapshot from the point to beat Gould at 2:24 to tie the game 3-3.

The score would remain the same throughout the period, despite some grade-A chances at either end of the rink, with Kootenay forwards Michael Milne and Davis Murray both coming close towards the end of the frame.

Overtime produced more excitement with chances at either end of the rink, but in the end it was a breakaway goal for D-Jay Jerome which sealed the 4-3 Victoria victory.

After the game, Kootenay head coach James Patrick praised the efforts of goaltender Jesse Makaj, who stopped 48 of 52 shots and was named the game’s first star.

“I thought Jesse was outstanding, he gave us a chance,” said Patrick. “I didn’t like our team the first two periods. First period, so-so, the second period our lack of compete by a number of players, and Jesse gave us a chance, he kept us in the game.”

ICE forward Davis Murray and his linemates were matched against Victoria’s top line for most of the game.

He says it’s a nice vote of confidence from coaching staff to be put into an important role.

“Especially when you’re playing with two younger guys like [Jaiken Smallwood] and [Cole Muir] sometimes it can be nerve wracking for them, but they don’t show it at all,” said Murray.

Kootenay’s top draft pick this summer, defender Carson Lambos, dressed for his second WHL game and looked to be very comfortable.

“Just as the game goes on you adjust to the pace more and more so it helped me to have confidence to make plays and make plays with the puck,” said Lambos.

The loss was Kootenay’s fourth in a row, their record now stands at 8-24-6-1.

The ICE were outshot 52-29, they went 0/1 on the power play and 3/4 shorthanded.

Kootenay’s next game will be their first of 2019 when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers January 4th.

– James Patrick – Head Coach, Kootenay ICE

– Davis Murray – Forward, Kootenay ICE

– Carson Lambos – Defenceman, Kootenay ICE