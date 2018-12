The Kootenay ICE will be throwing it back to years past before ringing in the new year.

They will be decked out in vintage Cranbrook Colts gear for this afternoon’s matchup versus the Victoria Royals at Western Financial Place.

The ICE are coming off an 8-4 loss Saturday to Lethbridge and will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss.

Children ages 12 and under get in for free, puck drops at 4:00 pm.

