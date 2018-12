Radium has double the reason to celebrate Monday night.

Not only is the community ringing in the New Year, they are also celebrating the village’s 28th birthday.

Festivities in the community begin at 3 pm at Brent’s Shack, with fireworks planned for 6:30 pm.

Fireworks are also planned tonight at Kimberley Alpine Resort and Fernie Alpine Resort.

You can also catch the light show at Fairmont Hot Springs at 10 pm.