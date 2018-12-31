RCMP road checks expected as East Kootenay residents celebrate New Years

RCMP will be out in force Monday night as East Kootenay residents head to New Years Eve parties.

Local detachments throughout the region will be setting up counterattack road checks, trying to catch drivers who may have been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Police remind residents that new impaired driving laws went into effect earlier this month.

The new rules give police the power to demand breath samples from anyone they’ve lawfully stopped, for any reason.

RCMP say you could face more delays at road checks with the new impaired driving laws.

(Photo from the Kimberley RCMP / Facebook)