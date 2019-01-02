Elkford Mayor ready to begin preparations for District’s 50th anniversary

Elkford’s Mayor wants to get the ball rolling on plans for the District’s 50th anniversary.

Dean McKerracher says there’s still a couple years to go until Elkford hits its semi centennial, but he expects planning to get underway throughout 2019.

He says the District hopes to form a committee to organize efforts for the celebration in 2021.

“We’ll be doing some paving in the community in 2019 and 2020,” McKerracher says. “In 2021, we hope to have all the streets ready for the 50th anniversary.”

McKerracher hopes to bring back older residents who may have moved on from the community for the occasion.

– Elkford Mayor Dean McKerracher