Mayor Pratt says housing development, road work in Cranbrook’s plans for 2019

Cranbrook’s mayor says the city has a lot of projects going on in the new year.

Lee Pratt says the city had an eventful 2018 with the legalization of cannabis and the municipal election as examples.

This hasn’t stopped him from looking to the future.

Pratt says one the biggest projects the city will tackle in 2019 is the development of the recently purchased Tembec lands.

The lands were purchased in August of this year.

Pratt also expressed eagerness to work on new housing development projects.

“We have the 39 unit affordable housing venture going in over in the Slaterville area,” Pratt says. “There is a number of other projects on the drawing board that we’re getting a lot of interest on and getting quite excited about.”

Cranbrook will also see $5 million put to work on road development in 2019.

– Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt