Kootenay ICE supporting team education fund through Saturday’s game

Walk up tickets for this Saturday’s ICE home game will support their players education.

The ICE announced today that anyone making a minimum donation of 10 dollars to the ICE Education Fund will receive a free walk-up ticket to Saturday’s game

Furthermore, if a five dollar donation is made, the individual will receive a FREE Child/ Student walk-up ticket.

All proceeds from the donation drive will support the ICE Education Fund, which supports the post secondary education of current and former ICE players.

Since 2008, the Education Fund has supported 72 players.