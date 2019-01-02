RCMP investigating theft from Canal Flats Fire Hall

Police are investigating after cash was stolen from the Canal Flats Fire Department.

The theft happened last week between Christmas and Boxing Day.

Fire crews reported that someone had gained entry to the fire hall and pried open a filing cabinet.

The Fire Department reports that only cash was missing.

A forensic identification specialist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Valley RCMP.

– From the Columbia Valley RCMP. Picture from Waymarking.com.