Two impaired drivers taken off road New Years Eve: Cranbrook, Kimberley RCMP

Police throughout the East Kootenay reported a low key night from New Years Eve celebrations.

Acting Detachment Commander Sergeant Chris Dodds says the Cranbrook detachment had quite a bit of presence around the community, with several road blocks set-up.

He says there were very few disturbances around the community and only one 90 day immediate roadside prohibition was issued.

“Most citizens ringing in 2019 made smart choices by arranging designated drivers and utilizing local taxi companies to get home safe,” Dodds says. “The Cranbrook RCMP wishes all a safe, happy and healthy 2019.”

Kimberley RCMP reported a similar night.

Sergeant Chris Newel says only one impaired driver was taken off the road just before midnight.

Stats from New Years Eve were not available from East Kootenay Traffic Services at this time.

– From the Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP detachments.