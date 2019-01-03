Motorcycle Raffle raises over $25k for Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society

Shawn Drebinger of Cranbrook and Yvonne Graham of Golden are the lucky winners of a brand new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Drebinger won the first prize Harley-Davidson DNYA Fat Bob 114FXFBS valued at $25,998.56 while Graham took home second prize: a 2018 Harley-Davidson Street XG750A valued at $12,110.56.

The draw, which concluded the 2018 Harley-Davidson Fundraising Raffle, happened on December 26 at 4 p.m. in the Tamarack Centre.

“To everyone who has supported this draw, either by selling tickets, or sponsoring the raffle or purchasing the tickets – you help strengthen and further the work of a very meaningful and important organization in our community,” said Mike Barr, president of the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society. “Our work could not be done without the generosity and courage of our supporters and donors who have made possible the gift of comfort, care and compassion to those in our community who are dealing with death and dying.”

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank all our sponsors as well as our dedicated staff and determined volunteers, who give their time and talent to ensure the event’s continued success,” Barr says.

“It is the sixth consecutive year Harley-Davidson of the Kootenays has held a raffle of their iconic motorcycles with proceeds benefiting the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society. This year, more than $25,000 was raised in support of the organization.”

Proceeds of the Harley Davidson 2018 raffle will help fund programming, volunteer training/continuing education, and coordination of hospice and bereavement services, accessed by both those facing their final moments and those left behind to heal. All hospice services are provided free of charge.

2018 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Raffle sponsors and supporters included:

• Harley-Davidson of the Kootenays

• Tamarack Centre

• Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre

• ABC Country Restaurant

• The Marysville Pub and Liquor Store

• Bull River Inn

For more information visit www.ckhospice.com.