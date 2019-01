Columbia Valley RCMP arrested a woman in Invermere last week after counterfeit money was used at a local business.

Sobey’s Grocery store reported to police earlier in the month they received five counterfeit US $20 bills from a customer.

Officers watched surveillance footage of the incident and were able to identify a 24 year old woman as the suspect.

They later arrested the woman on Christmas Eve, charging her with using counterfeit currency.

The suspect is expected in court at a later date.