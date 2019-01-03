 Skip to Content
ICE trade forward Blake Allen, acquire defenceman Marco Creta from Regina

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
January 03, 2019 08:21 am
The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club announced on Thursday it has acquired ‘00-born defenceman Marco Creta from the Regina Pats in exchange for forward Blake Allan.

Creta, a native of Oak Bluff, Manitoba, has played in 33 regular season games with the Pats this season collecting two goals and seven assists for nine points.

In his WHL career, Creta has played in 66 regular season games registering three goals and 11 assists for 14 points.

The next home game for the ICE is against the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday, January 5.