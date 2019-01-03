Winter storm warning issued for Kootenay Pass, areas of Columbia Valley

Drivers travelling to the Kootenay Pass are being advised to prepare for hazardous winter conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Kootenay Lake area, including Highway 3 from the Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit.

Heavy snow is forecast Thursday and Friday in those areas, with a total of 30 to 45 centimetres expected.

Forecasters says weather in the mountain passes can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

They advise drivers to prepare for rapidly accumulating snow, deteriorating conditions and poor visibility.

Similar warnings are also in place heading north to Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks.

No warnings have been issued for the East Kootenay and Elk Valley.

– From Environment Canada