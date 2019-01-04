Kootenay unemployment rate drops once again in December

The last month of 2018 saw the unemployment rate in the Kootenays drop once again.

Statistics Canada has released job numbers for the month of December.

3.1 per cent of 78,600 workers were without a job last month.

That means only 2,400 eligible workers were unemployed in the region, compared to 3,200 people and a 4.1 per cent unemployment rate reported in November of last year.

In British Columbia, the provincial unemployment rate held steady at 4.4 per cent, the same number reported in November.

Nationally, the unemployment rate stayed at its 43-year low of 5.6 per cent for the second month in a row.

Statistics Canada says the economy added 9,300 jobs in December.

– With files from Statistics Canada.