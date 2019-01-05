Spokane hands ICE 8-4 defeat

The Kootenay ICE couldn’t keep pace with the Spokane Chiefs in an 8-4 loss Saturday night

Despite an aggressive start from the ICE, the Chiefs took an early lead near the 7 minutes mark first period Noah King tallied.

Kootenay got their first goal near the 15 minute mark of the first when Cole Muir scored.

It wasn’t until the final period when the ICE really make to make headway, scoring three goals scored over a 12 minute period, but the end result was an 8-4 win for Spokane when the final buzzer sounded

ICE coach James Patrick says he doesn’t consider the goal in the final period a consolation for the loss.

“We got beat at every area,” Patrick says. “They out skated us, they out worked us, their goalie was better then ours, and their power play was better. It was a real tough one from top to bottom.”

The ICE play again Sunday at Western Financial Place against the Vancouver Giants.

The game will feature the return of Dallas Hines, who was traded to the Giants by the ICE Friday in return for forward Cyle McNabb.

