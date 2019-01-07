New accessibility lift opening at Centre 64 in Kimberley

The Kimberley Arts Council will be unveiling a new accessibility lift this week.

The lift was installed at the Centre 64 Theater.

Council director Carol Fergus says it was built to aid disabled or elderly attendees that have difficulty with stairs.

“We found that allot of our long time clients and patrons,” Fergus says. “that had been coming to events for so many years could no longer access the theater, to attend these concerts, travel shows, whatever might be going on there.”

Fergus says the lift has been in the works for a year and a half and cost $200,000.

The unveiling is set for January 12th.

– Carol Fergus, Kimberley Arts Council