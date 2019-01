Elk Valley Hospital is celebrating after the birth of their first baby of 2019.

Anita and Keith Conley welcomed a baby boy to their family Friday, January 4th.

The baby weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.

The first baby of 2019 at East Kootenay Regional Hospital is also a boy.

Kendal Lindsay gave birth to a boy on Wednesday, January 2nd.

– From Interior Health