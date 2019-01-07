One person dead after three vehicle collision east of Fernie

On January 6, 2019 at approximately 5:40 AM Fernie RCMP received a report of a three-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 3 approximately one kilometre east of Fernie.

Upon arrival it was determined that a westbound vehicle driven by a lone male occupant crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound commercial van and a second vehicle that was following the van.

The driver of the westbound vehicle who was not seat-belted, died in the collision.

The two occupants of the van sustained non-life threatening injuries and the lone driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

East Kootenay Traffic Services (Cranbrook), the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service continue to investigate this crash.

At the time of the collision it was snowing heavily and there was snow accumulation on the highway. Road/weather and driver experience are being considered as possible contributing factors to this collision.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.

– From the BC RCMP