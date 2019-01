Kimberley residents will have a chance to speak with their local MLA to kick off the new year.

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is holding an open house at his Bavarian City office Tuesday afternoon.

He’s hoping to speak on issues in the riding and across the province, along with what projects are on the horizon for 2019.

The Open House runs from 12 pm until 1:30 pm Tuesday.

Clovechok has offices in both Kimberley and Revelstoke.