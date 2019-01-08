ICE trade forward Cyle McNabb, acquire forward Brandon Machado from Saskatoon

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club announced on Monday that it has acquired ‘00-born forward Brandon Machado and a fifth round draft pick in 2021 from the Saskatoon Blades. In exchange, the Blades receive ‘00-born forward Cyle McNabb.

Machado, from Airdrie, Alberta, was selected by the Blades in the fifth round (101st overall) of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft.

This season, Machado has two goals and three points in 35 games. In 97 career regular season games, Machado has three goals and four assists for seven points.

“While it was certainly not our intention to move Cyle when acquiring him, after conversations with him, this was determined to be in the best interest of the player,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “Brandon is a player that we have had discussions with Saskatoon about for quite some time and we look forward to adding a player who is excited about his opportunity with our team.”

– From the Kootenay ICE Hockey Club