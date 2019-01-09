ICE sign goaltender Curtis Meger for remainder of season

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club announced on Wednesday that it has signed ‘98-born goaltender Curtis Meger to a Standard Player Agreement.

In addition, Meger will immediately join the team for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native played in 27 games with the Prince Albert Raiders last season. In those 27 games, he posted a 3.43 goals against average, a .886 save percentage and a record of 8-10-5-1.

This season, Meger has played 20 games with the Lloydminster Bobcats of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.