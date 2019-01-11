Kimberley faces Neil Murdoch division rivals; Fernie ready for home weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters are up against the top team of the Neil Murdoch Division tonight.

Head Coach Derek Stuart expects quite the challenge for the Nitros when they head to Nelson to face the Leafs.

“They are playing excellent hockey right now, I think they’ve won five or six in a row and quite a few out of their last ten,” Stuart says. “It seems like they’ve found their stride, so to speak. So its going to be a tough game on the road.”

The Dynamiters are back in Kimberley tomorrow night to host Spokane.

The last time the Braves were in town, they were demolished 13-1 by the Dynamiters.

Head Coach Derek Stuart says they aren’t expecting such an easy match-up this time around.

“They are a dangerous hockey team, they have the second highest scoring forward line in the league,” Stuart says. “We’re definitely going to have to pay attention to Hughes and his linemates and I’m not expecting it to be another lopsided victory.”

Fernie has two games at home this weekend.

The Ghostriders welcome Creston tonight and Castlegar tomorrow.

The Columbia Valley Rockies have a special match-up Friday night.

They’ll play host to Spokane at 7:30 pm in a different venue, the Canal Flats Arena.

All Martin Morigeau Elementary students have been offered tickets to tonight’s game.

Parents of the students get half price off tickets.

– Kimberley Dynamiters Coach Derek Stuart on their upcoming match-up with the Spokane