Cranbrook Chamber opens call for nominations for Business Excellence Awards

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce 2019 Business Excellence Awards has kicked off with a call for nominations. The nomination period will run from Jan 16th to Feb 15th, 2019 inclusively.

Nominate a great business, individual or organization today. The Business Excellence Awards use a juried panel system to determine the award recipient. Multiple nominations are not necessary nor a determinant. Self-nomination is not only permitted but encouraged. If your organization is excellent, please let the Chamber know.

Now in its 28th year, the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards are the highest and most prestigious business honours in Cranbrook.

“The Business Excellence awards are an opportunity to recognize true excellence in the businesses, entrepreneurs, leaders and organizations that make up our business community. We come together to celebrate their successes and contributions they make to supporting our local economy and building our community,” said Chamber Executive Director Kristin Parsons.

The Thirteen Categories for the 2019 Awards are:

Non-Profit Organization of the Year Sponsored by Columbia Basin Trust

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Sponsored by College of the Rockies

Business of the Year 1-15 Employees Sponsored by Bedroom Furniture Galleries

Hospitality and Tourism Excellence Sponsored by Pacific Coastal Airlines

Retailer Excellence Sponsored by Dunlop Truck Centres

Business of the Year 16+ Employees Sponsored by St. Eugene Gold Resort & Casino

Business Person of the Year Sponsored by TD Bank

Customer Service Excellence Sponsored by New Dawn Developments Ltd.

Business to Business Excellence Sponsored by Koocanusa Publications

Professional Services Excellence Sponsored by Jim Pattison Broadcast Group B104 & The Drive

New Business of the Year Sponsored by Community Futures East Kootenay

Inclusive Employer Award Sponsored by Work BC

Age Friendly Business Award Sponsored by The Cranbrook Age Friendly Advisory Committee

The 2019 Business Excellence Awards Gala will take place on Saturday, April 13 at the St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino. Nominees will be recognized and the award recipient announced as part of a fantastic Awards Gala evening celebrating the Cranbrook business community.

Nominations are open to any business, organization or individual operating in the greater Cranbrook area.

Nominate online at www.cranbrookchamber.com or contact the Chamber office at 250 426 5914 to receive paper nomination forms.

The deadline for nominations is February 15th.

– From the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce