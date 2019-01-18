Dynamiters, Ghostriders hit the road for the weekend

The Kimberley Dynamiters take on two Kootenay Conference opponents this weekend.

They head to Columbia Valley tonight before heading to Castlegar tomorrow.

Head Coach Derek Stuart says the Rockies remain a tough division match-up as they prepare for the playoffs.

“It’s our first time in their rink as well this year, so it will be a new experience for a lot of our players, we’re looking forward to it,” says Stuart. “We know that they seem to be a lot harder to play in their rink than they do in ours, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

The Fernie Ghostriders are also taking to the road this weekend.

They’re in the US tonight to battle the Braves in Spokane and they face the Grand Forks Border Bruins tomorrow.

Ghostriders head coach Jeff Wagner hopes the team can keep trending upwards throughout the road trip.

“For us it’s just building off what we’ve done over the last four or five games, we like our structure, we like our compete level,” says Wagner. “Going into Spokane we know they have a couple of really good high offensive threats on their team, so making sure that we’re aware of those players.”

The Ghostriders and Nitros have both clinched playoff spots.

In other action over the weekend the Columbia Valley Rockies host the Golden Rockets Saturday in Invermere.

