ICE aim to push winning streak to 3 in Brandon

The Kootenay ICE are on a mission to claim their third straight victory.

They’ll get their chance tonight in Brandon in the first of two straight games in Manitoba versus the Wheat Kings.

The ICE took victories in Swift Current and Regina earlier this week, and they have a 1-0 edge in their season series with Brandon after posting a 4-3 overtime win in Cranbrook October 24.

Tonight’s game marks ICE defender Chase Hartje’s return to Brandon after coming to Kootenay in a trade earlier this month.

Puck drops at 6:30 and the game will be broadcast live on 102.9 The Drive FM.