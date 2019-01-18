Open house at new Cranbrook armoury Saturday

You’re invited to get a look at the new Canadian Army armoury in Cranbrook this weekend.

Major Leah Wilson with the 44 Engineer Sqaudron says it will give the public a chance to see what goes on at the armoury.

“What we’ll be using the armoury for is primarily training, it’s essentially our house for the army, it’s the home for the 44 Engineer Squadron,” says Wilson. “We’re composed of combat engineers primarily.”

The squadron moved to Cranbrook from Trail in 2016 but haven’t had a facility to hosue their equipment or to train until now.

The squadron changes are part of a planned expansion of the unit in the Kootenay region.

Wilson says the open house will give the public a look at what happens at an armoury.

“We’re going to have a bunch of displays set up for the public to come out so that everybody can see what types of activities that we do, and what our role is,” says Wilson. “There will be various equipment on display like vehicles.”

Wilson adds they’ll be setting up interactive displays as well.

Equipment will be on display and the event will have interactive activities.

The armoury is opening at the old John Deere building on at 2500 Cranbrook Street.

The open house goes from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

– Major Leah Wilson – 44 Engineer Squadron, Canadian Army