10 prized carp now the victims of slippery otter in Vancouver Chinatown park

VANCOUVER — An opportunistic otter that is preying on koi in a classical Chinese garden in Vancouver has eaten 10 of the 14 large carp in a pond as it continues to evade traps.

A spokeswoman for the Vancouver Park Board says one koi had been caught at lunch time on Monday and staff were lowering the pond level to net the three remaining fish for transfer to the Vancouver Aquarium.

Daria Wojnarski said they were trying to capture the otter with traps in both the public and private sections of the garden.

The otter moved into the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden just over a week ago and remains on the loose.

The koi in the garden’s pond were prized for their longevity, size and unique markings.

Officials plan to relocate the otter to the Fraser Valley.

The Canadian Press