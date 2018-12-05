13 treated after carbon monoxide detected in Vancouver: EHS

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s Emergency Health Services say 13 people were taken to hospital and two of them were in critical condition after carbon monoxide was detected when paramedics responded to a call on Wednesday.

The agency says on Twitter that paramedics were responding to a call about a patient who had collapsed in Vancouver.

It says paramedics wear carbon monoxide monitors and when they arrived they immediately detected the gas, which is colourless and odorless.

It says a total of 13 patients were treated for poisoning and transported to hospital.

No other details were released by Emergency Health Services.

Carbon monoxide is produced when fuel is burned and can cause health problems or death when inhaled.

The Canadian Press