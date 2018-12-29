32-year-old man dead following house fire in Yellowknife, RCMP say

YELLOWKNIFE — Police say a 32-year-old man has died following a house fire in Yellowknife.

RCMP in the Northwest Territories say they were called to the burning home shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday.

They say the man was found inside and taken to hospital, where he died.

Police say a 28-year-old woman and two children were able to leave the home, they don’t have any information about their well-being.

Mounties say they’re investigating the blaze along with the Northwest Territories Office of the Fire Marshal and the Coroner Service.

