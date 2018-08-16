4-month old baby recovering after truck barrels into its room

socastcmsRssStartJill BennettsocastcmsRssEnd
A Surrey family still in shock tonight after a truck barreled into their house, pinning their 4-month old baby under the debris. Jill Bennett has more on how some heroic neighbours came to the rescue.
socastcmsRssStartJill BennettsocastcmsRssEnd
A Surrey family still in shock tonight after a truck barreled into their house, pinning their 4-month old baby under the debris. Jill Bennett has more on how some heroic neighbours came to the rescue.
ENE
1016 mb
13 km/h
18%