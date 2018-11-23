‘A really good feeling:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

DENVER — Former teammates Ryan Straschnitzki and Jacob Wassermann were wearing Humboldt Broncos jerseys Friday night as they took part in an exhibition sledge hockey game at the University of Denver.

Wassermann in the Broncos white jersey and Straschnitzki wearing the green away uniform were on opposing teams for the five minute scrimmage.

Each jersey simply said ‘Survivor’ on the back.

“These are really nice. These were for a survivor game Dawg Nation had this summer and they had a few left over for me and Straz to wear and I think they look amazing,” said Wassermann.

The Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation helps adult hockey players and their families in times of crisis caused by catastrophic injury or illness, and it brought the two players to Denver to take part in the short exhibition game.

Straschnitzki was impressed with the message.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s very cool and it’s definitely very meaningful and goes to a lot of the guys who are on the ice today.”

While the more experienced players were buzzing around the former teammates dropped the gloves and wrestled around on the ice.

“I figured we needed to hype the crowd up a little bit,” said Straschnitzki.

“Oh it was fun. Me and Straz had a good little wrestle,” added Wassermann.

“It was all in good fun though and definitely pre-planned if you guys couldn’t tell.”

It was the second game of the day for the two players, each still dealing with serious injuries from the April 6 Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed 16 lives and injured 13 others.

Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the chest down, and Wassermann below the navel.

The two young men tested out sledge hockey sleds at an arena in the morning which soon turned into a game of shinny marking the first time both Straschnitzki and Wassermann were on the ice together since the junior hockey players were injured last spring.

“Some of those guys out there are really … good and being out with Straz was amazing,” said the 18-year-old Wassermann, who was set up by Straschnitzki for a goal. “I haven’t been out on the ice with him for some time so that was a really good feeling.”

Wassermann was playing as a forward, instead of his former position as a goaltender, so he could get used to using the sled.

Straschnitzki, 19, has had a lot more time playing sledge hockey and was impressed with Wassermann’s goal.

“I set him up for a nice one. I think it was pretty cool. We got to see each other on the ice and it was fun,” he said.

The two players were presented with autographed Hanson Brothers jerseys from the original movie “Slapshot.” There was a lot of laughter and on-ice banter.

“That was fantastic to see them. That was the first time they’ve been on the ice together since April 5 and the smiles those two had and the chit-chats,” said Ryan Straschnitzki’s father, Tom Straschnitzki.

“I think they were trying to hit each other too.”

Wassermann’s father, Kirby Wassermann, had mixed feelings as he watched the two former teammates play.

“It’s really nice to see them out there again together. It’s been since April and I know Jacob’s been really excited for the trip,” he said.

“But at the same time it brings a lot of things back and … it’s hard too.”

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press