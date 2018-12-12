Accused in murders of Calgary woman and her daughter testifies in own defence

CALGARY — A man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her daughter took the stand in his own defence at his first-degree murder trial on Wednesday.

Edward Downey, who is 48, has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

His lawyer Gavin Wolch opened his arguments by saying Downey was not alone when he was at Baillie’s apartment on the morning of July 11, 2016. Baillie, who was 34, was found dead later that day stuffed into a laundry hamper in her daughter’s closet.

Wolch also says that the last time Downey saw Taliyah was that same day and she was alive and well. The girl was found dead in some bushes in a rural area east of Calgary three days later.

Wolch told jurors that if he accomplishes anything, “let it be that there are still unanswered question about what actually happened to Sara Baillie and Taliyah Marsman.”

Jurors have heard both died by asphyxiation.

Wearing glasses, a grey blazer and button-down shirt, Downey testified he came from a large family in Nova Scotia, where his father owned a barber shop and his mother worked in a bakery.

Wolch took Downey through his criminal record — which dated from 1990 to 2006 — and included charges related to pimping, firearms and drugs.

Downey testified he was selling drugs in the months leading up to Baillie and Taliyah’s deaths.

When asked why, he said he needed to make money.

“I wasn’t working.”

The Crown has suggested Downey blamed Baillie for his then-girlfriend — her best friend — ending their relationship and refusing to work for him as an escort. Prosecutors also suggested Taliyah may have witnessed her mother’s death and could have identified Downey.

Downey testified both he and his ex-girlfriend came up with the idea that she should work as an escort. She said earlier in the trial that she could not go through with it in the end.

“Did you want her doing that work?” Wolch asked Downey.

“I told her she didn’t have to, but if it was what she wanted to do.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press



