Additional guarantors come forward to back bail bid by senior Huawei executive

VANCOUVER — The lawyer for a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei says his team worked through the night to make changes to its bail plan for Meng Wanzhou to help satisfy concerns that have been raised about her release.

David Martin said Tuesday they contacted four potential sources to offer sureties for Huawei’s chief financial officer and prepared affidavits after the judge and a federal prosecutor questioned whether Meng’s husband would be a suitable “jailer” to ensure she complies with any bail conditions.

Martin says the proposed sureties have pledged more than $3 million based on the value of their homes and $50,000 in cash from retirement savings in one case by a woman who he says brought a certified cheque to court, knows the couple well and has vacationed in Alaska with Meng’s in-laws.

Martin says one person who is offering a financial guarantee is a realtor who met Meng in 2009 and sold two properties to the couple. The man has pledged his home, valued at $1.8 million, and Martin says he understands he would lose it if Meng violated the conditions of her release.

Martin also read from the affidavit of another man who says he worked at Huawei in China in the mid-1990s and got to know Meng on a personal level. He is vouching for Meng’s character to comply with any conditions imposed by the B.C. Supreme Court and has pledged $500,000 from the equity on his home in Vancouver, which is valued at $1.4 million.

“People … who have come forward with their money and their homes have confidence in Ms. Meng,” he told Justice William Ehrcke.

Martin told the court on Monday that Meng’s husband would pledge a total of $15 million, including the value of two Vancouver homes and $1 million in cash, and would live with her to ensure she complies with the court’s conditions.

However, Ehrcke questioned whether Liu Xiaozong could provide a surety because he is on a six-month visitor’s visa to Canada and the form to provide the financial guarantee says it must be provided by a resident of B.C.

The U.S. wants Meng to face allegations of fraud as it says Huawei used unofficial subsidiary Skycom to do business with Iranian telecommunications companies between 2009 and 2014 in violation of sanctions. Meng has denied the allegations through her lawyer in court, promising to fight them if she is extradited for face charges in the United States.

John Gibb-Carsley, a federal prosecutor representing the attorney general of Canada, asked the judge to deny Meng’s request for bail, saying she has the financial means to flee and has no connection to Vancouver.

Martin also provided a character-reference letter from a woman who described Meng as being a “quiet, modest individual who considered her family and children a priority.”

Court has heard the visa for Liu, also referred to by his English name Carlos, is set to expire on Feb. 6, 2019. However, Martin says Liu has come and gone from Canada over the last 15 years, has a record of compliance and could apply for an extension to stay in Canada, adding such applications have a 94 per cent success rate.

“He’s a rich capitalist, he can do his functions anywhere he is,” said Martin.

Along with the independent sureties, Martin has proposed his client be monitored by a firm that employs former police and military personnel and by another company that monitors people with an electronic bracelet.

Huawei was founded by Meng’s father, Ren Zhengfei. The company has projected 2018 sales of more than US$102 billion and has overtaken Apple in smartphone sales.

Canadian authorities arrested Meng while she was travelling through Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1.

The bail hearing began Friday with Gibb-Carsley outlining the allegations. According to court documents filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, Meng faces “multiple criminal charges” in the United States and each charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, if she were convicted.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Gibb-Carsley said Meng is alleged to have said Huawei and Skycom were separate companies in a meeting with an executive of a financial institution, misleading the executive and putting the institution at risk of financial harm and criminal liability.

Gibb-Carsley said Reuters reported in 2013 that Huawei was operating Skycom and had attempted to import U.S.-manufactured computer equipment into Iran in violation of sanctions. The story caused concern among banks that did international business with Huawei, he said.

Executives, including Meng, then made a series of misrepresentations about the relationship between the two companies to the banks, inducing them to carry out transactions linked to Iran they otherwise would not have completed and which violated sanction laws, he alleged.

The company has said it is not aware of any wrongdoing by Meng and Martin said no charge or indictment has been filed against his client, just a warrant.

Martin said Meng’s 2013 presentation to an executive at HSBC was prepared by numerous employees at Huawei. The presentation did assert that Huawei operates in Iran in strict compliance with applicable laws and sanctions, he said.

Huawei sold its shares in Skycom before the sanctions became law in the United States under president Barack Obama in 2010, he added.

