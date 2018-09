socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

Brian Nadon says he’s cycled more than 7,000 kilometres with his dog, Ginger, in tow for the VATIC Foundation. The foundation is raising awareness for PTSD, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and raising money toward a bursary fund to help emergency responders affected by PTSD return to school and expand their education.