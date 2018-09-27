Alberta will provide municipalities ‘up-front funding’ to help with cannabis legalization costs

socastcmsRssStartEmily MertzsocastcmsRssEnd
Premier Notley promised Alberta municipalities that the province would provide some funding to help with enforcement and other costs associated with the legalization of cannabis in the next few weeks.
socastcmsRssStartEmily MertzsocastcmsRssEnd
Premier Notley promised Alberta municipalities that the province would provide some funding to help with enforcement and other costs associated with the legalization of cannabis in the next few weeks.
E
1018 mb
11 km/h
45%